Valorant shares the efforts made in the fight against toxicity and its plans to combat it

Riot Games promises to improve the chat and voice communications experience in the multiplayer shooter.

From the first steps with its shooter, Riot Games has been very aware of the problems of toxicity in the gaming community, especially when it comes to games with a high competitive component. Any player has experienced an episode of toxicity at some point in his life, either through inappropriate language or misconduct in the game.

This is one of the biggest stones in the shoe for developers, since on many occasions can discourage healthy players, if they are repeatedly victims of unwanted moments in the game. Time has passed and from Riot they have wanted to share some of the progress they have made and how they plan to continue combating toxicity in the future.

Mute Chats

Players have not experienced a reduction in toxicityAmong the measures taken, player reports have become one of the pillars to hunt down toxic players: “The reasons we strongly encourage reporting bad behavior (whether it’s someone abusing the chat, being AFK, or losing on purpose), is because we make a active tracking of information and we use it for administer punishments“.

The silenced word list is another tool that helps the player avoid toxicity. Although it doesn’t always work as it should and players find ways to get around the detector, that’s why Riot implemented a list of silenced words that allows us to manually filter those words and phrases that we do not want to find in the games.

Game Restrictions

More than 400,000 chat and voice restrictions have been applied in January aloneFrom Riot Games they have confirmed that only in the month of January have managed more than 400,000 chat and voice restrictions. These are activated automatically as soon as their tools detect abusive language in the chat, or when reports from different games and players accumulate. About the gambling restrictionshave been some 40.000 those that have been applied in January. These range from two days to two years, and even permanent suspensions in the event of particularly serious or repetitive behavior.

Unfortunately, from the studio they are aware that there is no perception among Valorant players that toxicity has significantly decreased thanks to these measures, but promise to work to improve with a series of measures:

Tougher penalties for existing systems.



More immediate moderation of texts and in real time.



Improvements to existing voice moderation.



Regional test pilot program.

As the team has explained, this pilot program “is about create a reporting line with player support agents (who will monitor incoming reports dedicated strictly to player behavior) and will take action based on the established guides”. If you want to know more about the Riot Games shooter, remember that in 3DJuegos you have our Valorant analysis available.

