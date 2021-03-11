Valorant Sinatraa player has been suspended for sexual abuse allegations

The professional gamer of Valuing, Jay Sinatraa Won has been expelled from the North American Valorant Champions tour following accusations of sexual abuse by a former partner.

In a statement issued yesterday, Cleo Hernandez gave a detailed and graphic account of her relationship with Won, and shows that he pressured her to have sex on many occasions without her consent, even after receiving a “no”. Even when I told him it was already painful. He also accuses him of emotional abuse and manipulation when they were together.

She has even included a voice file, in which she is heard saying no on many occasions and Won’s supposed voice insisting and moving on.

Riot has released a release on the official Valorant Champions account signed by its director of competition operations: Alex Francois:

“We are aware of the current situation of Jay Won (Sinatraa) and have started an investigation. During this process and having competitive rules, the decision has been made to suspend Won during it and he will not be able to compete this weekend.”

Won’s team, the Los Angeles Sentinels has issued a similar:

“We are aware of the situation regarding Jay Sinatraa Won and have initiated an internal investigation. While he is proceeding, he has been suspended from the team. We will release more information when the process is complete.”

Won is a competitive Overwatch player who was also part of the San Francisco Shock before switching to the Sentinels and Valorant in 2020.

That is why the Overwatch league has also released a statement about it. He was a key member of the game’s cited team, and they won the 2019 season.

Overwatch will return the money for the Won-inspired Zarya skin in the competition during her time in the league.

A spokesperson for the Overwatch League has said that “The Overwatch League is aware of the allegations against former player Jay Sinatraa Won, and that they are going to take these allegations very seriously and support victims of abuse.” .

They will also be offering a refund for the “Alien” skin, designed to commemorate Won’s victory. You can see it below: