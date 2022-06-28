Valorant uses voice monitoring to stop a problem that has been dragging on for years

Riot Games wants to test a technology that will help evaluate reports of toxic behavior.

Valorant continues to entertain a good handful of players, but it doesn’t quite get rid of one of the biggest problems in the game: the toxic behavior some members of your community. Riot Games has already expressed its commitment to this eternal battle and has shared a good handful of initiatives that will try to curb this kind of attitude.

Voice monitoring will start in North America on July 13Although he already dropped it at the time, it is now that Riot Games speaks to us directly about the monitoring of our talks with the team, which, according to the approach presented on its website, “will allow us to record and evaluate a voice communication within the game when a report is submitted for such behavior”. As expected, this has caused the developer to introduce new requests in the Privacy Notice and Terms of Servicewhich we must accept if we want to continue enjoying the game.

Through a new tool, Riot Games will begin some initial monitoring tests from July 13 in North America, although it is to be expected that, if this technology is developed, it will eventually spread to the rest of the world. In addition, it is important to note that these first evaluations will not be used to assess complaints for negative behaviors, as we will see this in a future beta.

Beyond this, Valorant has also been looking into bringing its FPS experience to consoles, according to a job offer. If you want to know more about the game, keep in mind that partner Mario Gómez wrote in Valorant’s analysis that “The games are long and everything is designed to inform, act and focus on what really matters: that a few bullets reach the heads of the enemies“.

