Valorant welcomes his new agent, applies competitive mode fixes, and more in patch 3.10

The 5-person competitive mode is enabled for all ranks, but with some changes that you should know about.

By Axel García / Updated 19 November 2021, 08:32 6 comments

Valorant update 3.10 is slightly late, but with several fixes to the title that will benefit its performance and stability. In addition, players will be able to enjoy the new agent in all game modes, including competitive in groups of 5, which is re-enabled without restriction of ranges.

Chamber has a teleporter and an enemy detector“Well dressed and well armed, the French weapons designer Chamber repels aggressors with deadly precision”, reads the official biography of the new agent. Chamber. “Take advantage of his custom arsenal to keep enemies at bay and eliminate them from afar. He always has the perfect contingency for each plan.”

With teleporters and a trap that detects enemies, Chamber will be an agent with good control over the map. However, his brute strength will not be affected by this, as you will be able to summon a sniper rifle that eliminates any adversary you hit directly.

New esports features were also implementedIn addition to Chamber, the new update removed all restriction when playing in teams of 5 in competitive games. Regardless of your rank, you will be able to play with your friend stuck in Bronze, but for balance reasons, Riot Games implemented some special rules for these cases, such as a reduction in CR gain and loss.

You will also notice some new features focused on sports, such as different colored interfaces and abilities for attackers and defenders when you enter as a spectator. In addition, there will be a yellow outline on the player icons on the minimap, which will serve to show the player who is currently being observed by the viewer.

There are quite a few changes coming to Valorant, so if you want all the details, it’s best to check the 3.10 release notes yourself. Remember that Valorant and other Riot Games titles came to the Epic Games Store, in case you do not have the title installed and you already enjoy this gaming platform on PC.

More about: Valorant and Riot Games.