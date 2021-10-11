Valtteri Bottas won the Formula 1 Turkish GP, in which Lewis Hamilton failed in his strategy and lost the championship lead

After going forward Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) was imposed on the Turkish Grand Prix, date 16 of the Formula 1 season, where Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) made a comeback from eleventh after his penalty for changing the combustion engine. However, the Englishman failed in his strategy and the delay in changing his tires prevented him from getting on the podium, which made him lose the Championship tip that returned to the hands of Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

In the beginning, everyone was able to get around the start except Fernando Alonso (Alpine) that was touched by Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) and the Spaniard spun in the first corner. Bottas was able to keep the first place and led the race in the first laps in which Hamilton sought to come back from the tenth position and in the first lap he was able to overcome Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin).

With the difficult track condition, the yellow caution flags appeared as the spray thrown by the cars also complicated the visibility of the drivers. In this context, Hamilton was only able to overtake Tsunoda on the eighth lap. Three turns later, the Englishman realized Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) y Lando Norris (McLaren).

Hamilton’s pace was hell on a tarmac condition tricky by water, but one that suits the Briton. In the 15th round he already placed fifth after accounting for Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri). At this point the rain stopped and a trail began to form on the Istanbul runway.

Reasons to celebrate: Valtteri Bottas, because he returned to victory and Max Verstappen, because he regained command of the tournament (REUTERS / Umit Bektas)

At the middle of the race the process became flat, without emotions and Hamilton could not get close to Sergio “Checo” Pérez (Red Bull) in the fight for fourth place. Until in the 35th turn, Lewis was able to reach the Mexican’s position, he was on par, but the Aztec managed to defend himself.

Two more laps Verstappen was the first of the top riders to stop in the pits and put on intermediate rain tires. In the next round, Bottas and Pérez stopped. With these stops, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) inherited the leadership of the race.

Hamilton was called in at the 42nd turn, but the Englishman did not want to enter to change the tires and decided to continue with the initial tires since when it stopped raining, a mark was formed on the asphalt tape.

However, on lap 47th Leclerc could not contain the attacks of Bottas, who regained the leadership. In the following round, the Monegasque entered the pits to do his tire replacement. With this Verstappen was second and Hamilton, third, one of the two runners who at that point had not made his stop as well as Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

Lewis Hamilton was the big loser of the day (REUTERS / Umit Bektas)

However, in the 51st round Hamilton had no choice and due to the degradation of his tires he had to go into the pits to change the tires. The sevenfold world champion fell to fifth place.

With no problems in command, Bottas was able to sell and returned to the top step of the podium after 22 races. The Finn’s last triumph was in Russia last year (September 27). While Verstappen finished second and regained the leadership in the championship. The podium was completed by Checo Pérez.

With the results of this Sunday, Verstappen returned to the top of the positions where he reached 262.50 points and took 6 from Hamilton. There are only six races left in the season.

The next date will be the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 24. There will begin the incursion of the Máxima through the American continent that will continue on November 7 in Mexico and on November 14 in Brazil, with the dispute of the San Pablo Grand Prix.

TURKEY GRAND PRIZE – RANKER

WORLD DRIVER CHAMPIONSHIP (TOP 5)

1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 262,5 puntos

2 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 256.5 points

3 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 177 points

4 Lando Norris (McLaren) 145 points

5 Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 135 points

WORLD RANKING OF BUILDERS (TOP 5)

1- Mercedes 433.5 Points

2- Red Bull 397.5 Points

3- McLaren 240 Points

4- Ferrari 232,5 Points

5- Alpine 104 Points

KEEP READING

45 years after the winning record of Roberto Mouras in the TC and the sad end of his car, the mythical “7 de Oro”