‘Value Is Proper’ Announcer George Gray Recovers From Heart Attacks – Variety

George Gray, the announcer for “The Value Is Proper,” is “recovering effectively” after struggling three huge coronary heart assaults final week, his consultant confirmed to Variety.

The 53-year-old was rushed to the hospital final week after having chest pains. After his first coronary heart assault, medical doctors started to function and put in a stent to revive blood circulation from one among his arteries. Nonetheless, the stent failed proper after it was put in, and Gray had a second coronary heart assault. A second stent was then inserted to additional assist his blood circulation.

Gray was going for his first stroll across the hospital following the process for the second stent, when that stent additionally failed. As soon as once more, he was placed on the working desk, after which he had his third huge coronary heart assault. This one was of the left anterior descending artery, also referred to as the “widow maker” artery as a result of it’s virtually at all times deadly. Fortunately, medical doctors have been already current and will save his life.

Now, Gray is presently recovering in Arizona after the shut name.

“He’s recovering effectively, contemplating his brush with demise this week. I used to be in a position to converse to him for about 20 minutes this morning, and he’s in good spirits after the scare of his life. He’s presently resting and specializing in restoration,” Phil Viardo, his consultant, informed Variety.

Gray believes genetic elements prompted the three coronary heart assaults. He says he’s in good condition, has low levels of cholesterol and has by no means touched medicine or cigarettes.

In accordance with Viardo, Gray “desires this to be a lesson to individuals in every single place that coronary heart well being is vital to watch and that this will occur to an individual at any age.” He additionally thanked his pals and followers for his or her outpouring of affection and help.

Gray turned an everyday announcer on CBS’ “The Value Is Proper” in 2011. Earlier than that, he hosted the American model of “The Weakest Hyperlink,” the “$25 Million Hoax” on NBC and “I’d Do Something” on ESPN.