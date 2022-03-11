Valve already allows you to install Windows 10 on your Steam Deck, although there are some aspects that you should know before doing so

For a few days now, users can already enjoy the Steam Deck, Valve’s portable console-PC, at home. This hybrid allows us to play all the titles that we have in our Steam library through this device. However, there was an option that was known to arrive and had not yet. Until now. And it is that we can now install Windows on a Steam Deck.

Valve has published an official post on its blog announcing that There are already Windows drivers available for Steam Deck. However, before performing a clean install of this operating system, there are a few things worth mentioning.

At the moment only Windows 10 and no dual boot





Since its official announcement, the company has not prevented users from doing what they want with the console, being the perfect device for the curious and gadget lovers. One of the examples of this philosophy is being able to install Windows, completely getting rid of the operating system that comes standard: SteamOS. And here is the first problem. Dual boot is not ready yetand because of this, everyone who wants to install Windows will do so via a clean install, erasing SteamOS from the device’s memory.

Installing Windows on a Steam Deck has many advantages, since it allows you to use this device as if it were a PC (in fact it is). In addition, connecting it to a monitor, we will have all the advantages that this entails, as long as we take into account the limits of its hardware. However, At the moment Valve only allows you to install Windows 10so goodbye for the moment to the possibility of brand new Steam Deck with Windows 11 installed.

The main reason why the installation of Windows 11 is not ready yet is that a new BIOS that supports fTPM is needed. From Valve they comment that they are working on it and that very soon we will know more details about it.

No audio drivers, although work is already underway

Another detail worth commenting on is the current driver availability. And it is that at the moment there are drivers for the GPU, WiFi and Bluetooth, although since AMD and other manufacturers are still working on audio drivers. In this way, we will not be able to listen to the audio directly from the Steam Deck, although if we have Bluetooth or USB-C headphones, we can obtain audio from the device without problems.

Installing Windows is under our responsibility

Finally, Valve has mentioned that the company is not responsible for what may happen to our Steam Deck if we want to install Windows on it. In this way, from Genbeta We recommend you at least wait until all the drivers are ready and the dual boot system is launched. The installation works exactly the same as on a PC, and continuing with it is solely your responsibility. In case we want to go back to SteamOS, Valve has a series of instructions explaining how to install this operating system through the recovery image.