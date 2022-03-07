Valve announces that Steam Deck already exceeds 1,000 games verified or playable on the portable

The new console is arriving these days at the homes of the first who managed to reserve it.

Today marks a week since Steam Deck began to arrive at the homes of the first lucky ones. Those who managed to book the valve’s new console they are receiving it at their homes (some even from Gabe Newell himself) during these days, thus checking how the different games they have in their library are executed.

The list keeps updating regularlyThe compatibility of the titles available on the platform is one of the most important aspects for the operation and success of the laptop, and that is why the tests do not stop growing. In fact, in a post published on its official forums, Valve has confirmed that there is already over 1,000 verified or playable gameswhich means those titles run on the hardware without too much trouble.

The Verified tag specifies that the game in question runs flawlessly on the Steam Deck, while Playable refers to the software running fine though it may present some minor problems that do not decisively affect the gaming experience. You can check yourself on Steam which games fall into these two categories.

We keep fixing bugsValve“Even as you’re reading this there are people still working on controller compatibility, enabling anti-cheat and improving the player experience on Deck,” says Valve itself. “At the same time, we continue to fix Proton bugs that are causing problems in certain games on a daily basis, and we’ve also added new functionality to make other games compatible.”

This list will continue to be updated periodically with new checks to ensure that Steam Deck offers a user experience to match. The director of the company, Gabe Newell, has even gone a little further, assuring that it could be as influential as iPhone was in the mobile marketalthough Valve itself continues to diversify its strategy, with multiple games in development.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Steam Deck, Valve and Steam.