Valve continues to polish Steam Deck and manages to reduce the original size of its Operating System

This new revision grabs 15% of the space on a 64GB Steam Deck.

With a couple of months to go before its official release, Valve is still working on polish all possible aspects from your Steam Deck. In recent weeks, we have been able to hear the opinion of the creators regarding the exclusive games and their original packaging has been shown. Now, from Valve they have become more technical and have given us more information about their Operating System, which they have achieved noticeably reduce its size.

The Operating System will occupy 15% of a 64 GB Steam DeckThis information has been reported by madjoki, a web user MetaCouncil who has shared Valve news regarding Steam Deck. In this sense, the creators assure that they have reduced the size of the console’s Operating System by 14 GB, leaving it only in 10 GB and therefore the equivalent of 15% on a 64GB Steam Deck.

In addition, the TechSpot website has been in charge of comparing these figures with other current consoles, since the PS5 OS occupies 158 GB and the Xbox Series X reaches 198 GB; about 20% of the total space on both consoles. In contrast to these high numbers, Nintendo Switch stands out with the use of an Operating System that it only weighs 4 GB, which corresponds to 12.5% ​​of the original space.

It is clear that Valve is going out of its way to imply that the Steam Deck needed a delay in its release date. However, this does not alleviate the impatience of the players, as we have already seen how the console run games like Devil May Cry 5 or Horizon Zero Dawn. Either way, we can experience a smaller Operating System, as well as countless hours of fun, at some point in time. February 2022.

