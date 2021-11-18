Valve game mods open: no longer need to pay $ 50,000 for a license

The owners of Steam have reached an agreement with Microsoft to release the graphic engine fees for making mods.

There is no doubt that mods have become An important part of the video game sector. Although for years we have been surprised with the most peculiar “crossovers”, it is still a reality that there are modders who are dedicated to improve the gaming experience in dozens of deliveries. Following this line, we recently learned that several modders fixed the rain in GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Now, Valve has opened this option for gamers eliminating the Havok graphics engine fee after reaching an agreement with Microsoft. Until a few days ago, creating paid mods for titles like Team Fortress 2 or Half Life: Alyx required investing in a license of $ 50,000, but as the user has been able to know TF2CCWiki, a portal on Twitter specialized in gambling, it will not be necessary to disburse this sum of money.

“We have reached an agreement with Microsoft to withdraw the Havok rate for future Valve game mods. That said, we see that the purpose of mods is to act as non-commercial fan projects, “Steam Support explains to the user. This new feature mainly affects mods. paid modsAs their for-profit nature required them to pay the aforementioned fees, while the free mods could use the graphics engine without problems.

Let’s remember that the mods they have achieved wonders outside the Valve environment, something we’ve seen in a first-person Bloodborne, Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley for The Elder Scrolls Online or the action of petting dogs in Skyrim. Therefore, the modder community can now get down to work to create all kinds of projects with which to surprise, expand an adventure and, above all, entertain an entire community.

