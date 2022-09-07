Valve has a ton of games in development and isn’t done expanding Half-Life

Greg Coomer, a product designer at the company, hasn’t forgotten about the Portal saga either.

In addition to managing Steam itself and its new portable console, Valve owns major video game franchises. Anyone who has been immersed in this world for a long time will know names like Half-Life, Portal or Counter-Strike, sagas of which new releases are often requested.

The company continues to work quietly but, in an interview with Japanese magazine Famitsu echoed by GamingBolt, Greg Coomer, the company’s product designer, has addressed this issue. In his statements, the highlight is that he has confirmed that Valve has a lot of games in development.”.

We will continue to release gamesGreg Coomer“Valve has a lot of games in development. We will continue to release games,” Coomer explains without specifying a number or leaving many more clues. “Game development is very important to Valve. I don’t know the exact figure, but the percentage of employees involved in game development is high“.

The designer has also confirmed that, after Half-Life Alyx, the company wants to “continue exploring the Half-Life universe”. In fact, he comments that Alyx is a sign that Valve has more to say about that world, although they don’t seem to forget about Portal either. “I don’t have anything to announce right now, but I’d like to do another Portal one day,” he says.

Until news is known regarding everything that Valve can do in terms of software, the company remains focused on bringing more and more Steam Deck units to user homes. Shipments are accelerating in this second half of the year but, in addition, the developers are working on the verification of games for the console-computer, which already has more than 5,000 verified and playable titles on the platform.

