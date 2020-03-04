Valve Index Will Get Restocked Ahead Of Half-Life: Alyx’s Release Date

We’re mere weeks away from the discharge of Half-Existence: Alyx, and when you’ve got not picked up a Valve Index VR headset however, then you’ll have a minimal of but yet one more likelihood to take motion sooner than the game comes out. Valve confirmed to GameSpot that it’ll restock the Index VR tools this coming Monday, March 9, at 10 AM PT / 1 AM ET. Valve expects the available stock to advertise out that day, and any orders fulfilled previous the preliminary quantity will possible be fulfilled inside the order they’d been acquired–Valve says gives will increase over the approaching months. That means in case you might be , you’ll have to snag the Valve Index as soon as conceivable.

The Valve Index VR tools costs $999 and is derived with the Index headset, controllers, and base stations together with a duplicate of Half-Existence: Alyx. That’s the entire thing you wish to play the model new Half-Existence sport. The restock will include merely the Index VR kits, according to Valve–the various components (headsets, controllers, and base stations) may not be available to order one after the other on Monday.

In case you might be not inside the Valve Index or have to spend moderately much less money on a VR headset, the good news is that Half-Existence: Alyx is suitable with all types of headsets. See our info to the best VR headsets of 2020 so you are ready to move when the game releases. And for those who want to save far more money, check out the best VR headset presents available presently.

