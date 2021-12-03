Valve is making “big investments” in virtual reality, both in devices and in games

This was confirmed by Gabe Newell during a talk in New Zealand a few months ago that has now come to light.

Virtual reality has finally settled on the market, Oculus Quest 2 selling millions of units, Sony preparing its new generation of PlayStation VR and Valve demonstrating with Half-Life: Alyx to what extent this technology can guarantee great video game experiences. But this is only a tip of what is to come. A) Yes, Gabe Newell guarantees large investments to advance in this field.

In my opinion, brain-computer interfaces are going to be totally groundbreaking, the most disruptive technological change we will go through. For this reason, I consider it a very valuable sector, for which we are investing heavily in both new viewers and video games, but we also look to the future and ask ourselves, “what will its evolution be?”, said the creator of Steam a few months ago in New Zealand, in a talk now collected by Road to VR.

In this way, we can expect in the coming months and years the landing of new proposals bearing Valve’s signature. Recall that the company also successfully launched Valve Index, its own commitment to virtual reality hardware. In the meantime, we recommend you take a look at the analysis of Half-Life: Alyx by Alejandro Pascual for 3DJuegos that said: “It is one of the most innovative works that I have enjoyed in a long time”.

On the other hand Valve is now also focused on the launch of Steam Deck, a portable hardware capable of running an immense catalog of PC games. Its launch was set for this December, but it was finally delayed.

