Valve keeps surprises beyond the Steam Deck and claims to have “multiple games in development”

With the launch of its console-pc, it has also released a ‘playable short’ with the name of Aperture Desk Job.

Valve is once again a trend in the video game world thanks to the recent launch of the Steam Deck, which is already reaching the homes of the first players. This moment, considered by Gabe Newell as something as revolutionary as the premiere of the iPhone, has come hand in hand with another surprise: Aperture Desk Joba ‘playable short’ that serves to discover the functionalities of the new console-pc.

There are multiple games in development at Valve, and I think they’re pretty exciting.Greg CoomerIt seemed that the relationship between Valve and video game development would remain in this nod to the Portal franchise, but it seems that we will continue to hear from more titles of the company in the future. This is how he commented Greg Coomer, one of the Steam Deck designers, in an interview with Axios. Although the talk focuses especially on the features of the new device, Coomer has not missed the opportunity to drop a small pearl.

Following a question about the Aperture Desk Job and the company’s plans with future titles, the designer responded that “There multiple games in development right now at Valve, and I think they are quite exciting“. He has not given more details about these deliveries, so it will be necessary to wait for the company to provide more light on its next projects.

We could start theorizing about games highly requested by the community, although we would never finish. That yes, the future of Valve is not focused solely on the development of video games, since Gabe Newell has already begun to think about the potential of a supposed Steam Deck 2. And, although we do not know what the company’s founder plans for the years years to come, we can confirm that the new Steam Deck is a whole beast.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Valve and Steam Deck.