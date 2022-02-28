Valve presents Aperture Desk Job, a free game from the Portal universe perfect to start your Steam Deck

The creators of Half-Life have defined it as a ‘playable short’ and seek to exploit the features of their new laptop.

Valve had a surprise in store for us for the launch of Steam Deck, its long-awaited new laptop. The parents of Half-Life have presented a new title within the Portal universe. From Valve they have not wanted to mislead anyone, this it’s not portal 3it is a simple spin-off, a proposal that they have called “short playable” and that it will be available free.

Available March 1 on SteamAperture Desk Job promete ser perfect to brand new your Steam Deckif you are one of the lucky ones who have been able to get hold of it in the first consignment distributed, will arrive next March 1 and as you can see in the trailer, it integrates the controls of the laptop to perfectly fit the hardware. If you are tired of walking virtually in the ‘Walking Simulators’, Valve brings us a sitting simulator.

Desk Job promises to serve as a starter guide for Steam Deck, helping us to familiarize ourselves with the controls in a fun way. “This time around, you are a nobody on your first day of work in an entry-level position. Your heart is full of hope and your legs are full of dreams, eager to climb the corporate ladder. But life has other plans, And they all involve chairs.”

It seeks to guide us through the controls and features of the Steam DeckFrom Valve they have humorously described a game that is now available to add to our wish list on Steam. On the web, the company recalls that until now, video games were played sitting down, while in virtual worlds one could escape. However, Steam Deck frees our bodies to “run marathons and jump out of planes” while our brains and hands “simulate all the time we spent sitting“. Although it is a software designed for us to discover the features of Steam Deck, Aperture Desk Job will also be available to play on PC.

In 3DJuegos we already have Steam Deck and we can tell you that it is a beast, a console with a fishbowl soul, open, customizable and high performance that we have been able to tell you about after the experience of having it in our hands.

