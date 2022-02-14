Valve releases CAD files so anyone can 3D print the Steam Deck

Valve’s Steam Deck launches this February 25, the portable console that wants to revolutionize PC gaming with its own “Nintendo Switch”is something that seems to even go beyond Steam to play what you want when you want.

As part of the preparation for the launch, Valve has decided to publish the CAD files of the Steam Deck so that anyone can 3D print the model of the external case, and in addition has been released under a Creative Commons license.

Available in a GitLab repository





All the necessary files are available in the Steam Deck GitLab repository. There you will find an STP model, an STL model and drawings (DWG) for reference. That is, everything necessary to reproduce the topology of the console surface.

These files will be especially useful for accessory manufacturers, moddershandyman, or enthusiast users who want to print a 3D model to see what it is like to have one of these consoles in their hands.

Valve has been pretty open about the console’s hardware so far, even posting a video showing what the Steam Deck looks like inside and how easy it can be to open it up for inspection or replacement if it needs repair.

The publication of these files is, curiously, a completely opposite position to that of Sony, which went so far as to sue companies that created their own cases for the PS5. At Valve, on the other hand, they have even said that want to see what the community creates with this extra help.