Valve responds to massive protest from Team Fortress 2 players

Under the hashtag #SaveTF2, users of the free PC shooter had organized to draw the company’s attention.

Team Fortress 2 continues to be one of the great exponents of the shooter, a fun and direct title that we talked about in our selection of the best free shooters on PC. However, the large community behind the game has been protesting for some problems that the Valve title has been dragging for too long.

Some of the most recurring complaints revolve around the presence of bots, although there are many reasons why players have raised their voices. The discomfort has been such that it has led their community to organize themselves in a peaceful protestwithout insults or disrespect, to get Valve’s attention.

We are working to make things betterValveThe protest has definitely had an effect and Valve has not been slow to respond to the demands with a message from the official Team Fortress 2 Twitter: “TF2 community, we hear you! We love this game and we know you do too. We have seen how big this problem has become And we’re working to make things better.”

The bot problem in Team Fortress 2 has been haunting Valve’s title for years, with servers plagued by spam messages and characters that never miss their shots. A situation that has become desperate for loyal players and that may be very close to improving. The shooter community has shown great support for the little news that the game has received in recent times.

