Valve reveals interesting Steam Deck prototypes and some are very reminiscent of Nintendo Switch

The portable console with a PC soul is already reaching the hands of its first buyers.

The time has finally come and after a last minute delay caused by the supply crisis, Steam Deck is now is reaching the hands of its first buyers. The distribution has had an unexpected surprise for some users, who have seen how Gabe Newell himself, director of Valve, was in charge of bringing the long-awaited device to their homes.

Some prototypes had detachable controlsThroughout these days we have received a lot interesting information from Newell, who has shared some of his priorities in the development of the Steam Deck, and we have even learned about his plans for the future of the platform. Valve has decided to provide more data on the design process and has published the appearance of many of his prototypes.

Different screen sizes were consideredIn the images shared by PC Gamer, some designs that are reminiscent of Nintendo Switch stand out, where its knobs could be removed from the body in the same way that we do with the Joy-con. Valve designer Greg Coomer told PC Gamer that among the possibilities they explored were hinged knobsdifferent ways of holding the machine and different screen sizes.

We can also observe among the prototypes some of different colors and, although finally the console it has only been served in blackValve already confessed last summer that it was not ruling out new colors if sales worked. Valve’s new console has also come to 3D Games and it’s a beast. If you want to know more about the experience of having it in your hands, we will tell you everything about Steam Deck.

More about: Steam Deck.