Valve solves part of its supply problems, and specifies when you will receive the Steam Deck

Steam has ensured that the portable will arrive this year to everyone who has reserved the console.

The semiconductor crisis It has hit companies hard. One of them has been Valve, which has gradually been improving its supply problems for the Steam Deck. Proof of this is that they stated a month ago that they were going to double the shipments of the Steam Deck. Now Valve has issued an update on the production of the laptop.

Steam is addressing supply gaps: “We’ll be able to fill orders from all the people in the preorder queue sooner than we anticipated. Many of the supply chain gaps that affect Steam Deck little by little they are being solved and we keep increasing production, so we can build more Decks faster than ever“.

Everyone currently in the queue will receive their Steam Deck email this year“Everyone currently in the queue will receive their Steam Deck email this year. A lots of customers who were in the fourth quarter window or later have passed the third trimester (July September). And all others are now settled in the Q4 (October-December) window,” the statement said.

Valve clarifies that the reservations to be made from now Iran to the fourth trimester. Of course, if these reservations are filled, you will receive the laptop in the first quarter of 2023. In any case, by visiting the official page and logging in you can check the specific period in which you will receive your Steam Deck.

