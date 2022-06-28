Valve to Double Steam Deck Shipments, Date Mailings to Q3

The console-portable computer has increased its production notably in recent months.

More and more users are enjoying a Steam Deck at home, with the console-portable computer from Valve selling at a good pace every week in the digital store while shipments are progressively increasing to satisfy those who have been able to reserve it at some point.

But the news is even better if we look at the latest developments, since Valve has announced which will double the units for the next shipments of Steam Decks. In fact, from June 30 Q3 booking emails will start coming in, so stay tuned if you’re in this group.

The emails will start arriving on June 30“Great news on production. We just sent out the last batch of Q2 emails and will start sending Q3 booking emails on the 30th. Production is up and as of today, we will ship more than twice as many Steam Decks every week!”, reads the message shared on social networks.

If you are one of the first to pre-order a Steam Deck for Q3 and on the 30th you do not receive an email in your inbox with the steps to follow, Valve recommends that you log in and check the status of the process on their website, as which can take a while.

Meanwhile, Steam Deck continues to receive updates to its operating system and increasing your list of verified games month by month in collaboration with the developers themselves. More and more have gone through the process and, in fact, the ten most played titles on the Steam Deck have this verification.

