vampire survival clarifies its ambitions and update plan

For almost any development studio, sell a million and a half copies of a new IP is cause for celebration. Doing it in just one month, with “barely” thirty workers and in early access format, is a dream — but it is also the reality that Stunlock Studios, the Swedish team at the helm of V Rising, is currently experiencing. The survival Vampire has been rocking the PC community for weeks now (Steam Charts record an all-time high of over 150,000 concurrent players) but as enthusiasts hunt down the final boss and complete the list of crafting recipes, they’re wondering “now what? what?”

The answer is simple: wait. Although SLS remains attentive to the needs that occur among its followers (technical flaws, notably) internally they have a pretty clear vision of what they want to achieve with V Rising, and the path to that point is not a hill with a uniform slope: it is a stairway with several steps. The idea, in other words, is to make each new content update a new big step towards that goal, instead of feeding the game with a constant trickle of small and inconsequential news.

V Rising 1.0 will be an evolution, not a patch

“Even though we know how long it’s going to take us to develop the game that [planeamos] for the final version, we want to be flexible with that and that’s why we haven’t created a Roadmap” Ruth Domínguez, from the Stunlock marketing team, explains to me during an interview with 3DJuegos. “We want flexibility to create the game that players deserve, not cover a delivery date.” creative freedom will hopefully translate into more surprising and interesting new versions of V Rising: if you’re used to those games that break down every new feature in Trello, maybe this approach translates into something fresher.

So, even if we don’t know exactly what the authors of V Rising are up to, at least we have the guarantee that each new patch will be designed mainly according to your creative interests and its logic—approaching that final vision step by step. Ruth exemplifies the role of the players in the process: someone suggested accompanying the blood moon phases (during which all players get a generous movement speed boost) with a unique melody. If that idea gains enough representation and fits with the realities of development, then it may become a reality in the future.





Of course, the decision to form weight updates also involves sacrifices: the rate at which news arrives is slower. Fortunately for the lords of the night in Vardoran, V Rising does not depend on that support To Survive: Unlike Battlerite a few years ago, having an entire PvE experience available from day one allows users to play at their own pace for dozens of hours without a FOMO effect pressuring them to finish off their targets before another batch of content arrives. And those who have already finished with all the challenges that the game poses? From SLS they have no problem referring you to play “other things” until the next update arrives, as long as it feels satisfying.

At the time of this writing, Stunlock has only publicly announced that we will have new bosses, recipes, skills, and furniture to decorate our castle with. “The journey of the vampires is far from over” read the game’s blog at the end of May. V Rising is available exclusively on Steam, and its listing on Valve’s platform records almost 33,000 user reviews, 89% of which are positive. Personally, I would say that it is a more than recommendable experience in which the combat and action RPG mechanics shine well above the standards of the genre.