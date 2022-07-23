Vampire Survivors Roguelike Phenomenon Ramps Up Its Action With An Update: Trailer And Details

Version 9.0 includes achievements, a new character, a frantic stage, and more.

Games like Rogue Legacy, The Binding of Isaac or Hades have shown that the community easily gets hooked on the good guys roguelike. If we inject a dose of frenetic action into this, we get a title like Vampire Survivors, which, although it has not yet left its Early Access, has already accumulated 100,000 positive reviews and Steam.

The update includes a secret mechanic that could unlock secrets in the futureThe development team wants to aim even higher with an update that, as you can see in the trailer at the beginning of this news, expands the possibilities (and challenges) of its player community. After all, the title opens a version 9.0 that not only introduces two new abilities, four achievements and an unpublished character, but also challenges us with Boss Rasha phase in which we must face countless enemies and bosses.

In addition to this, the authors of Vampire Survivors also talk about “a new hidden game mechanic that can unlock future secrets“, which will generate curiosity to more than one player. Because, as those responsible for the game remember, this update is another step for the full version of the game.

Despite its simplicity, this roguelike surprises with a proposal that captures us a few minutes into the game and refuses to let go. This is how partner Toni Piedrabuena describes it in his impressions of Vampire Survivors, where he explains some characteristics that have not only caught his attention, but have also managed to hook him for several hours.

More about: Vampire Survivors, Update and Roguelike.