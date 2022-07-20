Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 is in “good hands”, they assure from Paradox

The CEO of Paradox confirms that the title continues its development, but that it will not be shown this September.

By Adrian Mira 19 Julio 2022, 22:20 8 comments

Fredrik WesterCEO of Paradox, has updated the development status of Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 noting that its development “is in good hands“. He has also clarified that will not show none of this title at the 2022 PDXCON that takes place in September.

The manager added on his Twitter account information about Bloodlines 2: “The game is in good hands and we look forward to showing you more when the team and the game are ready.” In addition, also answered a fan’s question who wanted to know if there will be any gameplay previews at PDXCON: “Unfortunately not this time“.

It is worth remembering that this title has gone through a complex development. Initially the development of this title was being carried out by Hardsuit Labs so that it would be released in 2020, but was pushed back to 2021. After several dismissals of important people related to the project, it was reported that Hardsuit Labs was no longer the development team.

not yet known which studio is developing Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2, but what is certain is that the title it will take time to arrive because it was about to be canceled last year. At least yes it has a date the series set in his universe that will premiere on Twitch.

