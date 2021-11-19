Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 plays mystery, who’s working on this RPG now?

At Paradox they are happy with the results, but prefer to keep the developer anonymous.

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 has had to face very difficult moments in its production. On Paradox They were not satisfied with the direction of the project, so they pushed aside its developers and delayed the title, something that caused employees to pay the consequences with layoffs.

But who is taking care of the game now? In the results report for its third quarter, collected by PC Gamer, the company has spoken about the matter and has preferred keep the study name anonymous, although they comment that they are satisfied with the current progress.

“The new developers are doing quite well,” he says. Alexander Bricca, CFO of Paradox. “We are happy with the progress of the project so far, but there is still plenty of time for us to talk about a release date. “

We want to not say it for a whileAlexander Bricca, CFO of Paradox“We prefer to facilitate the situation to the study and that can fully focus in the development of the game, without having to address the fans who contact them. That’s why we haven’t made the name of the studio public, and we want it to be that way for a while. “

Therefore, Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 continues no release date concrete marked in the calendar, so we will have to wait to know more details of who is in charge of the project and if it finally comes to light. Of course, it does not convey the necessary security, and we have already learned that it was even on the verge of being canceled earlier this year.

