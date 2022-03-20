Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong introduces us to its supernatural world with a first gameplay

The game is scheduled for release on May 19 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC.

Although many vampire stories are especially rooted in their bloody and lethal tendencies, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong presents a most attractive premise for RPG lovers. Through an argument that stands out for the vampiric abilities in a thriller genre contextthe authors of the game let us take a first look at what they prepare from their offices.

The game will allow us to control 3 vampires: Galeb, Leysha and EmemAt the beginning of this news you will find the primer gameplay from Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, featuring cut-scenes, conversations and, unsurprisingly, moments where our supernatural powers they will be extremely helpful. After all, we will control three vampires (Galeb, Leysha and Emem) with unique abilities that will allow us to find the person responsible for the unexpected attack on the Boston Cabal.

In this sense, each character has a Discipline: Galeb turns others into his puppet, Leysha can hide her presence, and Emem reaches seemingly inaccessible places. In addition to this, the game also offers the possibility of enhance skills such as persuasion or hacking into computers and locks. That yes, the supernatural movements have a cost in hunger of the heroes, so we must renew our energies by inadvertently consuming human blood.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong’s offering has caught the interest of quite a few players, so it’s no surprise that its multiple delays have slightly disappointed the community. Now, the game is scheduled for release in the next may 19so there are a few weeks left to live a vampire adventure that moves away from popular topics to face something more sophisticated.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, Big Bad Wolf and RPG.