Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong shows its RPG characteristics in a new trailer

Although we use predefined vampires, their authors will allow us to explore different styles of play.

Although Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong presents an interesting premise for all fans of the supernatural world, its repeated delays have not gone unnoticed by its fans. Despite this, Big Bad Wolf and Nacon Games They continue to give us reasons to be attentive to all their news, which leaves us with a new trailer that explores the RPG mechanics of your game.

And it is that, although the authors force us to control three predefined vampires (Galeb, Leysha and Emem), they will present skill trees to adapt his vampiric powers to our style of play. In this way, we will have to enhance techniques and attributes that will facilitate the adventure on more than one occasion, although we will also be able to explore the different virtues that arise from the Subjects: unique abilities in each character.

This will allow us to advance in the game through extra mechanics such as the future vision or the possibility of hide objects[/b de la mirada de otras personas]. In addition to all this, the vampires will also have [b]Traits and Talents, which are presented as positive or negative effects influenced by successes or failures at key moments in the adventure. Which brings us to Confrontacionesdialogues in which we will have to choose the option that opens up more opportunities for us in our investigation.

All these mechanics will help create a vampire that fits the style of each player, as long as he is able to control the craving. If Galeb, Leysha, or Emem don’t consume enough blood, they will go haywire in the face of growing hunger. In this way, the developers of Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong invite us to enter a supernatural world that, as they already taught in a gameplay, is more dangerous than it seems.

More about: Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, Trailer, RPG and Big Bad Wolf.