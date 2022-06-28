Vampire: The Masquerade will expand its universe with a series that already has a broadcast date on Twitch

New York By Night will present two groups of vampires who will try to integrate into the supernatural terrain of the city.

The owners of Vampire: The Masquerade have been quite busy maintaining their franchise. Does nothing, the developer Big Bad Wolf released a Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong which, while containing an interesting premise, has turned out to be a bit of a disaster. Despite this, World of Darknessthe transmedia entertainment company behind the brand, has prepared a series of initiatives to keep the audience interested in this dark underworld.

That is why they have now announced a series that drinks from the Vampire: The Masquerade universe to expand on the details of it. With the name of New York By Nightthis production will be broadcast on Twitch next July 2 at 04:00 at dawn (Spanish peninsular time) and promises to give us a true vampire adventure.

The series will take us through the experiences of two groups of young vampires who will try to integrate into the supernatural panorama of the city. The first season will focus on four characters who are fed up with living under the strict rules of the Camarilla, although World of Darkness plans to broadcast 3 seasons of New York By Night during this 2022.

Returning to the field of video games, we still do not have much information about the expected Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. In fact, we have received bad news As for the development of the delivery, since it was almost canceled at the beginning of 2021 and, although there is a lot of mystery around who is leading the project, Paradox does not want to reveal the studio responsible.

