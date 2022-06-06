Vampires will meet their enemies in The Sims 4 Werewolves: trailer and release date

Electronic Arts and Maxis will launch their new supernatural content pack on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

In a few months it will be eight years since the launch of The Sims 4 and far from retiring its fourth installment, Electronic Arts and Maxis will continue betting on it with new content. Just last month all kinds of speculation about a possible The Sims 5 was unleashed, however, the mystery was solved with the announcement of new DLC content packs.

One of these new content packs that Electronic Arts has introduced will bring ‘werewolves’ to the game: Werewolves come to The Sims 4 five years after his eternal enemies, the vampires. The new content pack will be available on PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on June 16.

Among the options that the new content pack includes, we will have elements that will help us customize our lycanthropic image in the form of a beast. Our story will take place in Moonwood Mill, home to two very different packs: “the Moonwood Collective, a pack of rugged, rugged lycanthropic creatures who value tradition, community, and self-control; and the wild fangsa free-spirited, feisty panda who values ​​self-improvement, self-acceptance, and is inspired by punk and grunge aesthetics,” shared EA.

As we explore Moonwood Mill, we’ll discover its magical rootsunraveling the truth about the mysterious beasts who dwell there, experiencing their new temperaments and abilities by moonlight. Werewolf rage will function as an ever-increasing parameter, and as we use our powers, engage in combat, or display our powers, the transformation will be imminent.

