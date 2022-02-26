Vampyr is next to Life is Strange the biggest success of DONTNOD, which suffers a setback with its latest game

The French team is working on at least eight developments, including a collaboration with a new studio.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated February 24, 2022, 15:05 21 comments

One of lime and one of sand in DONTNOD Entertainment. The French team announced its fiscal results yesterday, offering sales data for several of its video games. In this sense, Vampyr was positioned as the greatest success for the company since the first Life is Strange, having already exceeded the figure of two million copies sold, to which we must add eight million free downloads on the Epic Games Store.

The bad new? Twin Mirror. Despite the money obtained for its exclusive on the Epic Games Store, DONTNOD will claim to have recovered only 75% of the investment made in this adventure, justifying the blow due to the saturated market at the end of 2021, and the impossibility of being able to sell the video game in the always lucrative Chinese market. You can delve deeper into the adventure by reading the analysis of Twin Mirror in 3DJuegos.

Up to 8 developments in DONTNOD

So far the past, what about the future? DONTNOD is used to being transparent with its shareholders regarding its next projects. In this way, today we know that there are already eight developments currently underway, and that includes two external productions: Gerda: A Flame in Winter, by PortaPlay, and a second title promoted by Studio TOLIMA, a recently founded Belgian team that there are few details.

Twin Mirror.

As was mentioned at the time, DONTNOD Entertainment will soon join forces with Focus Home again, counting among its plans a action rpg. At the same time, in Montreal the deployment of the company continues for the creation of a multi-project division with a strong narrative component led by the authors of Life is Strange. Lastly, DONTNOD’s interest in supporting the development of third-party companies with balanced budgets is mentioned.

These projects are expected to reach stores from this year to 2025. We will have to wait for future releases to know more details about them.

