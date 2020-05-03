Van Der Valk theme tune: Why doesn’t ITV’s reboot feature ‘Eye Stage’?

ITV’s revival of traditional crime sequence Van Der Valk proved divisive when it premiered final Sunday (26th April), with maybe essentially the most contentious facet of the Marc Warren-starring reboot being the absence of the unique present’s theme tune.

The unique sequence, which aired between 1972 and 2992, starred Barry Foster as Simon “Piet” Van der Valk and featured the jaunty ‘Eye Stage’ as its theme – composed by Jack Trombey (a pseudonym of Dutch composer Jan Stoeckart) and carried out by the Simon Park Orchestra.

Van Der Valk’s signature tune proved massively common, even reaching primary within the UK singles charts(!) in 1973.

However whereas a tweaked model of the melody did feature briefly within the new model of the Amsterdam-set drama, ‘Eye Stage’ in its unique kind was nowhere to be heard and followers had been fast to decry its non-appearance.

“Fairly having fun with this Van Der Valk remake however it wants extra Eye Stage,” wrote one fan, whereas one other merely said: “Van Der Valk with out the Eye Stage theme? No.”

One aficionado even instructed they’d accept “a dubstep model” within the new trendy Van Der Valk if it meant they received a serving of ‘Eye Stage’.

So what’s the considering behind eradicating the fan favorite? Effectively, in line with the reboot’s government producer Michael Buck, although it was thought of whether or not or to not embrace the unique ‘Eye Stage’ within the new sequence, in the end it was felt that the tune “simply didn’t work on such a recent sequence”.

The theme tune change-up is only one of a number of modifications made to deliver Van Der Valk updated, with the 2020 model additionally bringing in a brand new supporting forged of characters to work alongside Warren’s lead, together with a brand new accomplice in Maimie McCoy’s Lucienne Hassell.

The three-part sequence continues tonight at 8pm on ITV with ‘Solely in Amsterdam’, wherein an investigation into the homicide of a younger lady with an curiosity in medieval erotica turns into entangled with a nunnery, mystical teachers, and a controversial drug clinic.

The sequence concludes subsequent Sunday (10th Could) with closing 90-minute movie ‘Loss of life in Amsterdam’.

