Van Gogh, the misunderstood genius who shot himself in the chest and the sunflowers he could never sell and are worth millions

Auto retrato de Vincent van Gogh de 1887. Courtesy of The Courtauld/Handout via REUTERS

Yesterday, the video of the action of two environmental activists went around the world: they threw Tomato soup on the painting “Sunflowers” by Vincent van Gogh at the National Gallery in London. The group Just Stop Oil the fact was attributed in a statement. They had emptied the contents of two Heinz brand soup cans on the canvas of the Dutch artist painted in 1888 that fortunately was not damaged by the protection of a glass. The young women who later smeared themselves with glue and hit the wall were identified as Phoebe Plummer21 years old, and Anna Holland20. How could it be otherwise, they were arrested for criminal damages.

Just Stop Oil demanded that the British government stop all new oil and gas projects, but the last thing they gained from this incomprehensible network performance was support. With his magnificent work and his dramatic life story, Vincent van Gogh unleashes passions. The last years of his life were part of an immersive exhibition that travels the world and was in Argentina this year.

The fight for his works

Auvers-sur-Oise, outside of Paris, noon on July 27, 1890. Vincent Willem van Goghin the ray of the sun –his most beloved light– he finishes painting what would be his last painting (three roots), and in the last hours of his life.

He takes out, from his bag full of brushes and paints, an old and small revolver (a cat killer), and shoots himself in the center of the chest. The bullet, of minimum caliber, grazes a rib and does not reach the chosen destination: the heart.

The famous work Sunflowers exhibited at The National Gallery in London

Bloodied, he passes out.

He returns home with difficulty. cry out for Theo, her younger brother and her supporter. But he and a doctor only arrive the next day. Every attempt is useless. He dies. He is only 37 years old.

A century later, in a fierce auction, the Japanese businessman Ryoei Saito pay for the painting Portrait of Doctor Gachetpainted by Vincent in 1890, 82.5 million dollars! Until then, the most expensive painting on the planet.

An image of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh

Van Gogh fever has broken out. your series sunflowers unleashes greed and struggles: two years earlier, the second of the saga, bought for 39 million by an American widowpasses into the hands of another Japanese (Yasuo Goto) per 74 rounds…

His case is not unique in the world, but the Dutch enlightened man becomes a paradigm of genius misunderstood in life and crowned post mortem.

Irrefutable truth: between the ages of 25 and until the end they left their modest ateliers…, 900 tables and 1,600 drawings. And a sad legend: he only sold one. The Red Vine (The Red Vineyard), from 1888, painted in Arles, French Provence, and today in the Pushkin Museum in Moscow.

Van Gogh’s Arles Room

Legend denied, but without certainty: his brother Theo, important marchandrisked that this was not the case, although the number did not exceed four or five, and the name of the buyers was never known.

Another story, apocryphal or not, is equally grim. Apparently, the owner of a boarding house where Vincent lived took one of his paintings as debt payment…and used it to patch up a break in the wire in his chicken coop.

Today, a sacred monster of painting, unclassifiable (fauvist, impressionist, post-impressionist, expressionist, other isms and ists?), with fierce brushstrokes and furious colors, or dull and gloomy as The potato eatersor outrageous and appalling as The starry Nightborn March 30, 1853, was one of six sons of a more than humble dutch protestant pastor.

According to Vincent, “My youth was sad, cold and sterile.” And the rest of his years were no better. His name weighed on him: he was called that because another Vincent was stillborn… Unstable for some, greedy for others, he worked in an art gallery, was a Protestant pastor –influence of his father–, and missionary among the miners of Belgium: his later passion and pity for the poor, the unfortunate, the ignored of the earth .

The starry night, another of his famous paintings. It was painted in June 1889, from his asylum room in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, just before dawn.

Assistant to an English Methodist pastor, his first sermon defines a mysticism that he never abandoned:

“When I was in the pulpit I felt like someone from a dark underground cave coming out again into the full light, and it is wonderful to think that, from now on, I will preach the Gospel throughout the world.”

It was not so. But his art is today, and eternally, a sermon.

He had two loves, as strong as forbidden by Theo’s prejudice: his cousin Kate, and the prostitute Sienwith whom he lived until that brother he loved –he wrote 650 of the 800 letters that are preserved– convinced him to leave her for the sake of “good customs” (?).

Lonely by force, he hated loneliness. That emptiness prompted him to share his famous yellow house in Arles (impossible not to marvel at that painting) with Paul Gauguin: two unruly and strong characters, perhaps a sexual relationship, violent and continuous fights, inevitable separation, and the desperate act: Vincent cuts off part of the canopy of his left ear and sends that scrap to Paul.

Van Gogh’s self-portrait with the band in his ear (Courtesy of The Courtauld/Handout via REUTERS

But it also produces a masterpiece: Self portrait with bandaged ear (1889, oil on canvas, 51×45 cm).

Modern diagnoses of the presumed insanity of the genius seem like missed hits on a piñata. Based on a precedent (his hospitalization as a mental patient in a French asylum in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence), he was diagnosed as epileptic, schizoid, paranoid, and all the repertoire. The only certainty, because it had happened to him since he was a child, was that he suffered from quite frequent seizures, in addition to his long periods of melancholy and a tendency to isolate himself.

As a possible remedy, Theo put it in the hands of the doctor, homeopath and amateur painter Paul-Ferdinand Gachet. That it didn’t cure him…, although he said it did and released him, but it was his model for the $82 million painting.

In a letter to Theo, he says: “I prefer to paint the eyes of human beings instead of cathedrals, since there is something in the eyes that is not in cathedrals, no matter how solemn and imposing they may be. The soul of a man, even if it be that of a poor vagabond It’s more interesting to me.”

Cathedrals… Your painting The bedroom in Arlesfrom 1889, today in the Musée d’Orsay, Paris, it only has a bed, a table, two chairs, a mirror, five paintings…, but it is impossible not to revere him. As the images of the cathedrals are venerated.

Exactly like that.

KEEP READING

Environmental activists threw soup on Van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London

Who convinces idiotism that destruction builds?

A buyer paid USD 182,000 at auction for the alleged weapon with which Vincent Van Gogh committed suicide