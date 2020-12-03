Van Morrison and Eric Clapton Strike the Wrong Note About COVID-19

Did Van Morrison and Eric Clapton not get the memo that there’s a international well being disaster that has thus far claimed practically 1.5 million lives worldwide? Do they not know that this pandemic is much from over?

In what world are these two residing?

The truth that they’d resolve to collaborate on a track slamming COVID-19 lockdowns, discouraging individuals from taking excessive precautions and carrying masks to guard themselves and others, is past unconscionable.

With coronavirus circumstances surging in the U.S., the U.Okay., Europe and many areas round the world, Morrison and Clapton had the audacity to launch “Stand and Ship,” a track that flies in the face of presidency orders aimed toward stemming additional unfold of the lethal illness. The CDC is predicting that the dying toll goes to climb a lot greater.

These tone-deaf musical legends look like oblivious to the seriousness of this well being disaster.

Earlier this fall, Morrison launched three different songs protesting the ongoing lockdown in the U.Okay., the place, by the manner, some information reviews state that as many as 75,000 lives have been misplaced.

When Clapton introduced final week that he was teaming with Morrison on a fourth anti-lockdown track to lift cash for struggling artists throughout the pandemic, racist remarks he made onstage at his live performance in Birmingham, England, in 1976 about maintaining “Britain white” had been unearthed on Twitter. He received pummeled on social media — rightfully so — as did Morrison and Clapton when the pair revealed they had been teaming up on a track protesting lockdowns and security mandates at dwell occasions.

Whereas the two might have their defenders, the lion’s share of the response on Twitter was damning.

“What the f— is flawed with these wealthy ass—–. I say this [as] a lifelong Van Morrison fan,” the band Mountain Goats posted.

Singer Jameela Jamil additionally took to Twitter to blast Clapton: “That is the man who desires you to go outdoors whereas he sits all secure in his mansion with the greatest docs out there to him.”

In the meantime, humanitarian Bruce Springsteen teamed with fellow New Jersey artists Jon Bon Jovi and Jon Stewart to launch a statewide “Put on a Friggin’ Masks!” billboard marketing campaign by which the three are featured carrying COVID masks.

This trio really stood up and delivered.