Vanangamudi Tamil Film (2021) | Forged | Trailer | Songs | Unlock Date

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Vanangamudi Tamil Movie (2021) | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release Date

Vanangamudi Tamil Film (2021) | Forged | Trailer | Songs | Unlock Date

Vanangamudi is the newest Tamil film directed by way of Selva. Produced by way of Ganesh Ravichandran, Vanangamudi film options Arvind Swamy, Ritika Singh, Chandini Tamilarasan, and Nandita Swetha within the lead roles. Tune director D Imman has composed the songs and background for the movie. Gokul Benoy handles the digicam and the enhancing is completed by way of Antony. Arvind Swami performs a cop function within the movie.

Ganesh Ravichandran is understood for generating films like Vaanam and Pannaiyarum Padminiyum. Sony Tune south acquires the audio rights for the movie. Vanangamudi teaser might be launched on August 3, 2021.

 

Director Selva
Manufacturer Ganesh Ravichandran
Screenplay Selva
Style Drama
Tale Selva
Starring Arvind Swamy, Ritika Singh, Chandini Tamilarasan
Tune D Imman
Cinematographer Gokul Benoy
Editor Antony
Manufacturing Corporate Magic Field Movies
Unlock date 2021
Language Tamil

 

Vanangamudi Tamil Film Forged

This is all the solid checklist of Vanangamudi Tamil Film 2021,

  • Arvind Swamy
  • Ritika Singh
  • Chandini Tamilarasan
  • Nandita Swetha
  • Simran
  • Ganesh Venkatraman
  • Harish Uthaman
  • Thambi Ramaiah
  • Raj Kapoor
  • Nagineedu
  • Ramesh Pandit

Vanangamudi Tamil Film Teaser

Watch the legit teaser video of Arvind Swamy Vanagamudi film 2021,

Vanangamudi Tamil Film Songs

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here