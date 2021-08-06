Vanangamudi Tamil Film (2021) | Forged | Trailer | Songs | Unlock Date

Vanangamudi is the newest Tamil film directed by way of Selva. Produced by way of Ganesh Ravichandran, Vanangamudi film options Arvind Swamy, Ritika Singh, Chandini Tamilarasan, and Nandita Swetha within the lead roles. Tune director D Imman has composed the songs and background for the movie. Gokul Benoy handles the digicam and the enhancing is completed by way of Antony. Arvind Swami performs a cop function within the movie.

Ganesh Ravichandran is understood for generating films like Vaanam and Pannaiyarum Padminiyum. Sony Tune south acquires the audio rights for the movie. Vanangamudi teaser might be launched on August 3, 2021.

Director Selva Manufacturer Ganesh Ravichandran Screenplay Selva Style Drama Tale Selva Starring Arvind Swamy, Ritika Singh, Chandini Tamilarasan Tune D Imman Cinematographer Gokul Benoy Editor Antony Manufacturing Corporate Magic Field Movies Unlock date 2021 Language Tamil

Vanangamudi Tamil Film Forged

This is all the solid checklist of Vanangamudi Tamil Film 2021,

Arvind Swamy

Ritika Singh

Chandini Tamilarasan

Nandita Swetha

Simran

Ganesh Venkatraman

Harish Uthaman

Thambi Ramaiah

Raj Kapoor

Nagineedu

Ramesh Pandit

Vanangamudi Tamil Film Teaser

Watch the legit teaser video of Arvind Swamy Vanagamudi film 2021,

Vanangamudi Tamil Film Songs

