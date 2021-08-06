Vanangamudi Tamil Film (2021) | Forged | Trailer | Songs | Unlock Date

Vanangamudi is the newest Tamil film directed by way of Selva. Produced by way of Ganesh Ravichandran, Vanangamudi film options Arvind Swamy, Ritika Singh, Chandini Tamilarasan, and Nandita Swetha within the lead roles. Tune director D Imman has composed the songs and background for the movie. Gokul Benoy handles the digicam and the enhancing is completed by way of Antony. Arvind Swami performs a cop function within the movie.
Ganesh Ravichandran is understood for generating films like Vaanam and Pannaiyarum Padminiyum. Sony Tune south acquires the audio rights for the movie. Vanangamudi teaser might be launched on August 3, 2021.
|Director
|Selva
|Manufacturer
|Ganesh Ravichandran
|Screenplay
|Selva
|Style
|Drama
|Tale
|Selva
|Starring
|Arvind Swamy, Ritika Singh, Chandini Tamilarasan
|Tune
|D Imman
|Cinematographer
|Gokul Benoy
|Editor
|Antony
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Magic Field Movies
|Unlock date
|2021
|Language
|Tamil
Vanangamudi Tamil Film Forged
This is all the solid checklist of Vanangamudi Tamil Film 2021,
- Arvind Swamy
- Ritika Singh
- Chandini Tamilarasan
- Nandita Swetha
- Simran
- Ganesh Venkatraman
- Harish Uthaman
- Thambi Ramaiah
- Raj Kapoor
- Nagineedu
- Ramesh Pandit
Vanangamudi Tamil Film Teaser
Watch the legit teaser video of Arvind Swamy Vanagamudi film 2021,
Vanangamudi Tamil Film Songs
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.