Vandana Katariya or Vandana Kataria is an Indian matter hockey player who plays as a forward player inside the Indian ladies’s national hockey staff. She were given right here into the limelight after scoring 5 goals for staff India at the 2013 Ladies’s Hockey Junior International Cup; India received a bronze medal inside the fit.

Wiki/Biography

Vandana Katariya was once born on Wednesday, 15 April 1992 (age 29 years; as of 2021) in Roshnabad, Haridwar, Uttar Pradesh (now, Uttarakhand, India). Her zodiac sign is Aries. Vandana was once prone in route of sports activities actions from a in point of fact more youthful age. As a toddler, she generally went clear of her space (to hide it from her elders who didn’t approve her of taking part in hockey) and practised her moves with tree branches. Her father at all times supported her to play the game (hockey).

Bodily Look

Peak : 5′ 2″

Weight : 51 Kg

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Circle of relatives

Vandana’s father, Nahar Singh, worked as a clutch technician in BHEL, Haridwar. He was once once a wrestler. Her father died 3 months previous than the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Vandana couldn’t attend her father’s funeral as she was once on her training period for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. No longer so much is known about her mother. She has an elder brother, Chandrashekhar Kataria.

Caste

Vandana Katariya belongs to a Dalit family.

Profession

Vandana made her junior international debut (staff) in hockey in 2006 and her senior international debut (staff) were given right here inside the year 2010. In 2013, she was once a part of the Indian national staff that received a bronze medal at the 2013 Junior International Cup in Mönchengladbach, Germany. Katariya was once India’s top scorer inside the fit; she scored 5 goals in 4 video video games. Vandana received her one hundredth cap for the duration of the 2014 Commonwealth Video games in Glasgow, Scotland, while she was once taking part in against Canada.

Throughout the 2015 FIH Hockey International League, Vandana scored 11 goals (top-scorer) in round-2; with staff India winning the fit. In 2016, Katariya was once made the skipper of the Indian ladies’s hockey staff for the Take a look at Sequence against Australia. She led the Indian ladies’s hockey staff in Melbourne. In 2016, she grew to turn out to be a part of the Indian ladies’s hockey staff for the Rio Olympics.

In 2018, the Indian ladies’s hockey staff received a silver medal at the Asian Champion Trophy; Vandana was once made the player of the fit. Within the similar year, she was once named inside the 16-member squad for the International Cup.

In 2020, Vandana grew to turn out to be the main Indian woman to score an Olympic hat-trick in hockey after qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Olympics were held in 2021 on account of coronavirus outspread.

Controversy

In August 2021, two upper-caste men (Vijaypal and Sumit Chauhan) hurled abuses at Vandana’s family on the subject of Katariya’s house in Haridwar’s Roshnabad village after India out of place to Argentina inside the semifinals inside the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. They allegedly said that the Indian staff out of place because of it had “too many Dalit avid gamers” while declaring Vandana’s family members. The men even burst crackers on the subject of her space and danced in mock celebrations. Later, a case was once registered against the two accused underneath similar sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Phase 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code at an area police station at the grievance of Vandana’s brother.

Medals

Bronze at Junior International Cup in Mönchengladbach in 2013 (Staff)

Bronze at Asian Video games in Incheon in 2014 (Staff)

Gold at Asia Cup in Gifu in 2014 (Staff)

Silver at Asian Video games in Jakarta in 2018 (Staff)

Autograph

Favourities

Meals: Burger, House-cooked foods

Dessert: Chocolate Ice-cream

Hockey Participant(s): Mohammed Shahid, Luciana Aymar

Details/Minutiae

Vandana loves spending time at the side of her family each time she is loose.

In an interview when asked about her favourite 2nd from her hockey occupation, Vandana said,

It should be once we received the bronze medal at the International Cup in Germany. My father was once referred to as by way of the media and he had tears in his eyes. So, making my father proud is the easiest 2nd of my hockey occupation.”

In 2014, Vandana got the Hockey India’s Participant of the 12 months Award.

Whilst talking about Vandana during an interview, the Indian ladies’s hockey staff’s stop-gap trainer Roelant Oltmans said,

In my book, Vandana is among the top forwards in global hockey. She is speedy, can score goals, can protect, and is improving frequently.”

As of 2021, Vandana has carried out more than 200 international hockey fits for the senior Indian national staff.

Her provide club (as of 2021) is Railways.