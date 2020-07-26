Vande Bharat Mission 5th Phase: The fifth phase of ‘VBM’ will start from August 1, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said this

Vande Bharat Mission: After the corona virus lockdown, the Government of India started the Vanda Bharat Mission from 6 May. Under this mission, the government was bringing back the Indians trapped abroad. Till now, till July, the Government of India made thousands of people return in total four phases of Vande Bharat Mission. Now the fifth phase of Vande Bharat Mission is going to start from August 1. Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri gave this information. Under the Vande India Mission, flights can be flown to Canada, Qatar, Oman, UAE, Singapore, UK, Frankfurt, Paris, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, New Zealand, Philippines. Also Read – Total lockdown in this district of Madhya Pradesh for 6 days, know what will remain closed

Giving information, the aviation minister said that from the start of the Vande Bharat Mission to the fourth phase, more than 814,000 people stranded abroad have been returned to India. He told that more than 270,000 of these people have returned from 53 countries. He said that now we are preparing for the fifth phase of Vande Bharat Mission which will start from August 1. Also Read – Lockdown in India: Lockdown in many parts of the country, know which cities are in the condition today

Over 814,000 stranded Indians have returned through various means under VBM since 6 May 2020, of which more than 270,000 returned on flights from 53 countries. Now we prepare to dovetail Phase-4 of #VandeBharatMission into Phase-5 from 1 Aug: Civil Aviation Min Hardeep Singh Puri pic.twitter.com/dww20vBTCd Also Read – PM SVANidhi: Subsidy will be available on payment of loan at the right time, only they will get benefit of this government scheme – ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

Let us tell you that the fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission was run from the Government of India from July 1 to July 15, while the fifth phase will run from August 1 to August 31.

Let us tell you that due to the corona virus lockdown, international and domestic flights are banned till 31 July. The government has rolled over domestic flights till 31 July. At present, flights are underway only for the country and abroad under the Vanda Bharat Mission.