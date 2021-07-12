Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker Falls To New York Mets With Quantity 10 Pick out In…

Vanderbilt bait Kumar Rocker used to be drafted as #10 general by means of the New York Mets within the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday.

Rocker used to be a unanimous All-American and finalist for the 2021 Dick Howser and Golden Spikes awards and the 2019 Nationwide Freshman of the 12 months (D1Baseball and Baseball The us) and School Global Collection Maximum Exceptional Participant.

Nicknamed Mr. June by means of Vanderbilt enthusiasts, Rocker is best possible identified for his exceptional post-season efficiency, maximum significantly a 19 strikeout no batter within the 2019 Tremendous Regionals.

In 20 begins, Rocker used to be 14-4 with a 2.73 ERA in 2021 and teammate tied Jack Leiter for the nationwide lead in strikeouts with 179. Warring parties batted .170 in opposition to him.

A large right-hander at 6-foot-5 and 245 kilos, Rocker’s best possible throw is his just about unreachable slider. He additionally throws a mid-90s fastball and a cutter, curveball, and changeup.

As soon as a contender for the No. 1 general select, Rocker is the son of Philadelphia Eagles defensive position trainer Tracy Rocker.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Touch her at [email protected] or on Twitter @aria_gerson.