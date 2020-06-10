Vanderpump Rules Fired Stassi Schroeder And Three Other Stars Over Racist Behavior

Vanderpump Rules hasn’t been formally renewed for Season 9 at this level, however Bravo firing 4 Season Eight solid members after manufacturing had already concluded might point out that the community is shifting ahead with one other batch of episodes. If you wish to relive earlier days of Vanderpump Rules, you’ll find the primary seven seasons streaming on Hulu (which not too long ago added a cool new function). For extra viewing choices now and within the not-too-distant future, you’ll want to take a look at our 2020 summer time premiere schedule.