Vanderpump Rules Season 10: Release Date And Other Details

Since Hollywood is a big business, American TV shows have always been the best. But it’s tough for us to decide which one to watch. Another great reality show that will make you laugh is Vanderpump Rules. The theme song, “Raise Your Glass,” which was written by Dena Deadly, is one of the other reasons why everyone loves this show so much.

There are two spin-offs from this American reality show: Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany talk about Kentucky and Vanderpump Rules on the After Show. This reality show is made by Ken Todd, Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Bill Langworthy, Lisa Vanderpump, Jen McClure Metz, and Natalie Neurauter.

The first episode of the show aired on January 7, 2013, and the last one on March 11, 2013. The first network, Bravo, has 9 episodes, for a total of 186. The first season of the show has 25 episodes, and it will run for more than eight seasons. On September 28, 2021, the ninth season started airing. After that, people couldn’t wait for Vanderpump Rules’ 10th season.

What is the show about?

The official summary of the show says, “Lisa Vanderpump became famous when she was on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but her full-time job is as co-owner and boss of the West Hollywood, California, restaurant SUR, which stands for “Sexy Unique Restaurant.” Vanderpump balances her motherly instincts with her smart business sense to keep the restaurant’s wild group of employees, who work there while chasing their dreams, under control. Drama appears to be a part of the job at SUR, where people often date (and usually break up with) people they work with.”

Who is in the cast?

Lisa Vanderpump

Tom Sandoval

Tom Schwarts

Katie Maloney

Scheana Shay

Ariana Madix

Lala Kent

James Kennedy

Raquel Leviss

Charli Burnett

Kristina Kelly

Ally Lewber

How to watch Vanderpump Rules season 10

The show Vanderpump Rules can be seen on Bravo. If you haven’t been keeping up with Vanderpump Rules, you can watch all of the old seasons on Peacock. Bravo has put out a brand-new intro for the new season, which is another exciting news item. The clip came out on February 2, 2023, just a few weeks after the trailer for season 10 did.

The new introduction concentrates on the many business projects that the cast is working on now and in the future. Including Schwartz & Sandy’s, Tom Schwartz, and Tom Sandoval’s new restaurant in Los Angeles. Their business, TomTom, which they own with Lisa Vanderpump, is also shown in the beginning. At the venue, you can see Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, and Katie Maloney raising their glasses together.

The opening credits end at the SUR Lounge, which is where everything started. Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, and Raquel Leviss are in the lounge, where Lisa is sitting at a table with a glass of rosé.

Andy Cohen says that the next episode of Vanderpump Rules will shock fans

Recently, the cast of Vanderpump Rules was in the news because of a cheating scandal. Tom Sandoval had been dating Ariana Madix until recently, but he was cheating on her with another cast member, Raquel. Ariana discovered an inappropriate video of Raquel on her boyfriend’s phone, which made it clear that he was cheating on her.

Before the news has been made public, the next episode was filmed, and Andy Cohen felt the need to send a public service announcement to the fans. During Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM, he said that people will think the episode was recut because of the controversy, but it hasn’t been.

On Vanderpump Rules, problems in relationships and in business keep getting worse

The rest of the trailer shows that the rest of the cast of Vanderpump Rules is having a fun summer since most of them are single and prepared to date. Lala and Randall Emmett broke up in October 2021. She is dating around, which seems to mean that she is having great sex and looking for a stepfather for her daughter, Ocean. Raquel appears to be getting along nicely with Tom Schwartz, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais’s son Oliver Saunders, SUR manager Peter Madrigal, and others, until she is seen to have a panic attack in a car, crying and unable to breathe.

The trailer hints at other relationship problems between Tom and Ariana, who have been together for a long time, and James and Ally, who don’t like how close James and Lala are. Lastly, Tom’s business plans always make things more difficult for the group of friends. This is especially clear from the trailer, which shows them making an argument about opening Schwartz and Sandy’s several times.

When was the first episode of Vanderpump Rules premiered?

On February 8, at 9 p.m. ET, the first episode of the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” aired.

Rating

Even though Vanderpump Rules is well-known and has built a community, critics and viewers have given it low marks. This seems fair since the tv series loses interest in the middle of the season and doesn’t give viewers good content. Even though it had nine successful seasons and a lot of spin-offs, IMDb only gave this show a 5.7 out of 10.