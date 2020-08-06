Vanessa Redgrave reprises her role in The Year of Magical Thinking for Audible

Vanessa Redgrave CBE has reprised her Tony nominated solo efficiency of Joan Didion’s shifting memoir for audiobook platform Audible. The Year of Magical Thinking debuts in August.

The memoir, which was initially revealed in 2005, narrates the 12 months following Didion’s husband’s dying. The highly effective account explores her coming to phrases with the loss of her life accomplice, navigating her grief and new id as a widow.

Ranked quantity two in the Guardian’s listing of one of the best nonfiction books of all time, The Year of Magical Thinking was tailored for Broadway in 2007 and later moved to the Nationwide Theatre in London.

Vannessa Redgrave, the star of the Broadway adaption and new audiobook, is not any stranger to the stage and display. Rising to prominence in 1961 with the Royal Shakespeare Firm, Redgrave is a six-time Oscar nominee and has racked up a powerful 35 productions on Broadway and in London’s West Finish.

The Year of Magical Thinking can be in good firm on Audible. Some of the platform’s different theatre productions embrace True West carried out by Equipment Harington and Johnny Flynn; Women and Boys carried out by Carey Mulligan andRadio carried out by Adam Gillen, amongst others.

To hearken to The Year of Magical Thinking on Audible prices £5.99, or 1 credit score for Audible members.

