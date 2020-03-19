Vanessa’s cancer surgery is a success in Emmerdale – but she still faces chemo

There was excellent news for Emmerdale‘s Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) when docs confirmed her surgery to take away a cancerous tumour on her bowel and lymph nodes was a full success – but the vet’s battle is not over but.

Wednesday 18th March’s emotional episode noticed V’s fiancée Charity Dingle and little sister Tracy Metcalfe face an agonising wait because the operation came about.

Vanessa had admitted to Hint she had made a will as a precaution, exacerbating the seriousness of the scenario. Fortunately, medics introduced when she awoke the process went nicely and so they managed to take away the tumour together with the lymph nodes with no issues, and there was no want for a stoma bag to be fitted.

When beaming ‘Ness requested if that meant she wouldn’t want any follow-up chemotherapy, as she’d been warned to anticipate, the physician knowledgeable the affected person she wished to push forward with the plan to have the therapy as a “belt and braces” strategy.

Whereas Vanessa understood the logic behind it, the look on her face instructed viewers she was deflated and disenchanted the powerful occasions weren’t but over.

Talking in regards to the hard-hitting storyline and the impression on her character and family members, Hardwick says: “I’ve been speaking to an professional professor referred to as Mark about how individuals react in this example.

“It’s fascinating as he mentioned it’s usually these across the affected person that cry extra, whereas the individual it’s occurring to is extra stoic. That’s how I’m enjoying Vanessa, she’s being robust for everybody else.”

How lengthy can she sustain her courageous entrance after tonight’s information?

