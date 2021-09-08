Vangellys said goodbye to CMLL; He is the fifth fighter to do so between August and September 2021

Vangellys also fought in Triple A and Dragon Gate. (@ blogdelaluchaoficial / Facebook)

Vangellys will not continue within the World Wrestling Council (CMLL), as reported by the gladiator exclusively with the specialized media More Fight. At present, the athlete was part of the tough faction The Ambassadors of Evil, although he suffered an injury in his last appearance in the Mexico-Cathedral.

Also known as German Tank formed a third with the American Black Magic and the japanese Okumura since the end of October 2020, during the Day of the Dead from The Serious and Stable. Ten months later, in the Arena Tuesday Mexico on August 17, 2021, he injured his hamstring in the match where the group fell in front of Pegasso, The Audacious and Stigma.

On Saturday, September 5, he provided an update on the matter through his account Instagram: “Coming out of the consultation, two weeks after my injury. It still does not heal to a hundred, they told me that still I will continue without fighting for two more weeks”. Later, during the morning of this Tuesday, Vangellys shared another photo in which he emphasized his future return to the ring.

Vangellys as part of The Ambassadors of Evil. (Photo: @ vangellys_tanque_aleman / Instagram)

Vangellys debuted in the World Wrestling Council in December 2007, with the National Semicomplete Championship in his power, though he left the scepter in the hands of Mystical. By 2013 he defeated The brave in the final instance of the tournament In search of an idol, con this he seized a ticket to participate in Fantastic Mania from 2014; This show is usually held every year in the land of Rising Sun, cradle of puroresu, thanks to the alliance of the Mexican promotion with the international New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

One of the adverse events in his career occurred on July 14, 2017, in the function of Spectacular Friday that hosted the final for him Universal Championship of the CMLL. On that night, his rivalry with Pierroth Jr. in a traditional betting fight: the hierarch of The Muñoz Dynasty, who would become known as The Beast of the Ring, stripped him of his hair in a duel of two to three falls.

The output of Vangellys adds to that of The New Generation Dynamite and Mystical, who chose to withdraw from the company of the Colonia Doctors to continue its trajectory in other areas of the pankration. Descendants of The Capos they fought for six years in the World Council; the second bearer of the character of the White Eyes Seminarian, by eleven.

From bottom to top: Cuatrero, Sansón, Universo 2000 Jr., Mask Year 2000 and Forastero, members of the Reyes Dynasty. (Photo: CMLL / Facebook)

Samson, Cuatrero and Forastero carried the National Championship of Third of the West, just like him National and World of Threesomes during its passage through the longest-lived wrestling promotion in Mexico. At the end of March 2021, they vacated the first two titles to focus on defending the latter.

However, on August 10 they decided to leave the company. Just four days later, they appeared in Triplemanía XXIX to attack Mr. Iguana in his celebration as winner of the Copa Bardahl, challenge the Power of the North and join The company; group of ex-wrestlers of the CMLL, What Puma King, Sam Adonis and DMT Azul, which now coincide in Wrestling Triple A.

On the other hand, the lesser of The Muñoz He said goodbye to the character of Mystic to bring Dralistic to life. Last Thursday he appeared at the conference of Rush and presented his new image. In addition, he joined The Ungovernable Faction and announced that on September 16 he will partner with his brother Dragon lee to collide with The Parks (Son of LA Park and LA Park Jr.).

