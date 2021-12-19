Vanguard living up to expectations? The new COD is submitted to the verdict of the readers

Several weeks after its launch, and after having enjoyed its action for dozens of hours, it is time to reflect and debate whether the Call of Duty saga has stalled with its latest release, Vanguard. What do you think? Tell us about it in your final verdict.

It was not an easy launch. Call of Duty: Vanguard hit stores amid all the scandals currently plaguing Activision-Blizzard, with major complaints demanding immediate changes in company management and a new wave of layoffs that directly affect the war action saga. With all this, a new Call of Duty remains an event marked on the calendar for hundreds of thousands of players around the world, so it cannot be said that its premiere went unnoticed. In fact, and despite a significant drop in public demand, it ended up being the best-selling video game in various markets like the British showing that despite everything, there is a guaranteed future for the franchise.

But there was a wake-up call, one of which we want to make you participate through its final verdict, to discover if the little bump, to call it in some way, was really deserved in this case. Is Call of Duty: Vanguard a false step for the saga? Throughout this text we will briefly review some of the promises and allegations made by their authors to discover, all together at the end, if the latest work of Sledgehammer Games It is worthy of representing one of the series with the greatest following among the 3DJuegos community of readers. And reasons to achieve it are not lacking, returning the saga once again to World War II, and delivering the user a multiplayer rich in content from the first day to have no excuses to immerse yourself in their world.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Gender:

Action-Shooter

Creators:

Sledgehammer Games

Release date:

05-11-2021

Platforms:

PC, PlayStation, Xbox

With nearly 20 years of almost yearly deliveries, the idea of ​​a Call of Duty formula exhaustion pops up with every release, and Vanguard is no exception. Despite this, its authors do not lower their guard and always try to keep their community of players on their toes, whether seeking to give a twist on settings as hackneyed as WWII for warfare action and shooter titles, or by entering novelties in its game mechanics as well as in its multiplayer offer, without forgetting the zombies mode also tradition in the franchise. All this sounds good, but is it enough to satisfy his followers at the same time that he manages to change the perception of the most skeptical about the series?

YOUR PROMISES

Being able to experience WWII like never before.

An immersive, emotional and character-centered story.

Up to four battlefields: from Europe to the Pacific via North Africa.

Huge multiplayer offering, incorporating new modes and ways to play Call of Duty.

Important additions to the playable, with new mechanics, custom ballistics, etc.

The zombies follow, with a terrifying and action-packed experience.

State-of-the-art technology: astonishing visual fidelity and a photo-realistic world.

THE ALLEGATIONS

Sledgehammer Games. Desarrollador de Call of Duty: Vanguard. “[La campaña] It is an immersive, emotional and character-focused story that is sure to leave no player indifferent […] We want the players to feel like they are part of the team and feel like they are living the story alongside the characters and experiencing World War II like they have never done before. “

Sledgehammer Games. Desarrollador de Call of Duty: Vanguard “In terms of scale: Vanguard will deliver a gigantic multiplayer offering from day one, with maps that unfold across a wide variety of different global environments and are ready to host a host of game modes.”

POPULAR COURT

3DGAMES: More of the same

Despite its new multiplayer modes and having a handful of new characters and mechanics in its campaign, Call of Duty: Vanguard has missed the opportunity to create an experience that represents a milestone in the saga. The competitive multiplayer is its greatest redeeming element, but only you decide if it compensates for the irregularities of a content pack that in other years has been much more compact.

> Read analysis of Call of Duty: Vanguard from 3DJuegos.

METACRITIC

Comicbook.com. “Once reinforcements arrive for Zombies, it will be difficult to dismiss Vanguard as one of the best and most comprehensive Call of Duty of the last decade, and potentially the entire history of the franchise. This is one of those rare occasions where Call of Duty has looked back, learned from it, and brought us a new and improved experience. Vanguard puts a new roster on Call of Duty for the next generation. “

Twinfinite. “For those looking for more of the same, Call of Duty: Vanguard will more than deliver. It’s the same comforting FPS with a fresh coat of WWII paint with all the weapons, locations, and constraints that go along with it. It’s not a revolutionary delivery, but neither can it be said that we are facing a mediocre launch “.

Game Informe. “The Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign misses the mark, but the multiplayer and zombies do well enough to make the game look good. If you’re interested in a solo experience, you can skip this installment, and if you like the rest of the modes, Call of Duty is still a great option to kill a few shots, loot and kill zombies. “

> See analysis of Call of Duty: Vanguard in Metacritic.

SENTENCE