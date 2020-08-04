Vans launches new The Simpsons collection

When you’re into each The Simpsons and stylish footwear then you definately’re in luck – Vans has launched a new collection in collaboration with the vastly common animated sitcom.

The new Vans x Simpsons collection can be accessible from seventh August, and along with the model’s trademark trainers it’s going to additionally embrace all types of clothes and accessories primarily based on “America’s favorite household”.

An announcement launched by the model reads, “For over 30 years, The Simpsons tv present has been part of popular culture, offering hilarious perception into suburban household life.

“This season, Vans honours The Simpsons with a vibrant collection of footwear, attire and equipment that commemorate iconic moments from the historic sequence.

“The Vans x Simpsons collection celebrates the Simpsons household (Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie) with depictions and references that diehard followers will admire.”

Whereas The Simpsons household themselves characteristic most prominently, there are additionally objects which can be branded with a few of Springfield’s different beloved residents, together with Otto, Krusty the Clown, Moe, Lenny and Carl.

The Simpsons x Vans is coming quickly. Join updates to be the primary to know when it arrives at https://t.co/elVpPQOmgW pic.twitter.com/Li1X4CFYDE — Vans (@VANS_66) July 24, 2020

Highlights of the collection embrace a Bart Simpson backpack, a vivid yellow long-sleeve Krusty tee-shirt and a pair of trainers that includes the entire household. Simpsons followers can even be capable of get their fingers on jackets, baseball caps, pairs of socks and extra.

The 31st sequence of The Simpsons, which has been airing since 1989 and has turn out to be some of the iconic tv exhibits of all time, drew to a detailed earlier in 2020, with the subsequent run at present scheduled to start from September.

In June this 12 months, the present’s producers vowed to cease utilizing white actors to voice folks of color within the sequence, following elevated scrutiny on the apply within the wake of continued Black Lives Issues protests all over the world.

The Simpsons is at present accessible on Disney+. Questioning what’s good to look at on Disney+? Take a look at our round-up of the most effective Disney+ TV exhibits.