VAR saved Leeds from Bielsa: the move that deprived Leicester of the win

The Leeds United directed by Marcelo bielsa he missed a good chance of adding three and lost two points in the 1-1 draw against the Leicester City, game played this Sunday at his home, Elland Road Stadium, valid for matchday 11 of the Premier League. The team of Loco He did not know how to win it, but he could also have lost it if the VAR had not disallowed the second goal for the visiting team.

Leeds took the lead in the 26th minute with a Raphinha goal from a free kick, with an accurate left-footed shot. In his celebration he paid homage to Marília Mendonça, the Brazilian singer who died on Friday in a plane crash. It was another beautiful goal from the midfielder that came from turning into last Sunday’s away win against Norwich City.

The joy was short-lived to those led by Bielsa. Is that as soon as the Leicester took out of the middle put together the play of the tie that was closed with the goal of Harvey Barnes, who received on the left and with a right hand put it to the far post and made the fly of Illan Meslier.

Later, Leeds had several chances to win it in the second half. One that Harrison took ahead under the arc, a pair of shots deflected by Rodrigo and another by Raphinha, already at the end, which came out a meter above the crossbar.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds won 3 games on 11 dates (Reuters / Jason Cairnduff)

However, he could also have lost due to some errors in his last line and therefore invalidated Leicester at the request of the VAR, at 67 minutes, for an advanced position of Ademola Lookman that they detected from the cockpit.

With this equality, the team of Bielsa it ranks 16th in the table with 10 points, dangerously close to the relegation zone: the last three will lose the category at the end of the 2021/2022 season. In these eleven days the Leeds he won three games, drew one and lost seven.

On the next date, after the Playoffs, he will visit Tottenham, on Sunday, November 21. Although the Premier League calendar did not reach the halfway point, the team will have to improve to try to get out of the last places.

