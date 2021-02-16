Variety Earns 99 Nominations at NAEJ Awards 2020

Variety has been nominated for 99 Nationwide Artwork and Leisure Journalism awards, a record-breaking variety of nominations for the publication.

“That is an incredible achievement by our stellar crew of journalists, completed throughout essentially the most difficult yr any of us have ever skilled,” stated Claudia Eller, editor-in-chief of Variety.

Variety was nominated for print leisure publication for its April 29 difficulty, “The Nice Melancholy,” in addition to leisure web site for Variety.com. Options editor Chris Willman was nominated for print journalist of the yr, whereas deputy music editor Jem Aswad and senior correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister each earned nods for on-line journalist of the yr.

Variety‘s artwork division earned two nominations for illustration and one for canopy artwork. Deputy artwork director Haley Kluge, artistic director Raul Aguila and Mercedes DeBellard earned a nod for his or her “Jennifer Aniston” illustration, and Kluge, Aguila and Jen Mann additionally acquired an illustration nomination for “Sandra Oh.” Each have been featured in our “Actors on Actors” TV difficulty. Aguila and Annie Jen earned a nomination for “The State of Black Hollywood” difficulty cowl artwork.

Of particular person workers members, Willman acquired essentially the most nominations with 11 complete. Along with his nod for print journalist of the yr, Willman earned nominations for music critic, humor writing, persona profile in music/arts over 2,500 phrases for his cowl story on Taylor Swift, music/performing arts characteristic over 1,000 phrases, headline, gentle information in music/different arts, persona profile in different arts personalities for his story on Phoebe Bridgers’ mother, commentary evaluation/development in different arts and commentary on range/gender.

Aswad additionally picked up a nomination for music critic; two nods for enterprise, music/theater/performing arts associated for tales on Katy Perry’s “Darkish Horse” case and Dr. Luke’s return to music with music govt editor Shirley Halperin; enterprise, tech/arts associated; two nominations for persona profile in music/arts over 2,500 phrases for his tales on Billie Eilish and The Weeknd; and two nods in arts characteristic underneath 1,000 phrases.

Wagmeister acquired 5 complete nods, together with enterprise, movie for her story with senior media author Gene Maddaus and govt editor movie and media Brent Lang on Harvey Weinstein; arduous information characteristic over 5 minutes with senior producer Nicholas Stango; gentle information characteristic, television/movie underneath 5 minutes with Stango and movie and media reporter Rebecca Rubin; and commentary evaluation/development different arts.

Lang acquired six nominations. Halperin, chief TV critic Caroline Framke and senior TV awards editor Michael Schneider earned 5. Editor-at-large Kate Aurthur, govt editor Ramin Setoodeh and movie and media reporter Angelique Jackson all picked up 4 nods.

Different Variety workers incomes nominations embody chief movie critic Owen Gleiberman; chief TV critic Daniel D’Addario; chief movie critic Peter Debruge; senior TV editor Brian Steinberg; senior vp Tim Grey; senior media author Gene Maddaus; Italy and Center East correspondent Nick Vivarelli; senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay; senior on-line information editor Alex Stedman; senior producer Nicholas Stango; senior TV enterprise author Elaine Low; senior leisure and media author Matt Donnelly; TV govt editor Daniel Holloway; affiliate options editor Jenelle Riley; senior tradition and occasions editor Marc Malkin; senior leisure author Adam B. Differ; senior social media editor Meg Zukin; social media coordinator David Viramontes; govt vp of worldwide content material Steven Gaydos; contributor Naman Ramachandran; deputy editor of Variety.com Meredith Woerner; supervising producer Preston Northrop; legit editor Gordon Cox; senior editor Terry Flores; worldwide editor Manori Ravindran; worldwide characteristic editor Leo Barraclough; senior TV options editor Danielle Turchiano; and PMC digital advertising and marketing supervisor Kristine Kwak.