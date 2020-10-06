Variety Event Calendar – Variety

General News

October 6, 2020
Oct. 6: “Rebooting the Leisure Business: The Leisure & Media Workforce” sponsored by PwC & Advert Council

Time: 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

Panelists from Netflix, AMPAS, NBCUniversal and PwC will talk about how Range & Inclusion initiatives are being carried out throughout the leisure trade’s govt rank and inside content material.

Click on right here to register for “Rebooting the Leisure Business: The Leisure & Media Workforce”

Oct. 13: “Rebooting the Leisure Business: The Way forward for Sports activities & Dwell Occasions” sponsored by PwC & Advert Council

Time: 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

Executives from the Boston Crimson Sox, LA Rams, Klutch Sports activities Group, LA Sparks and PwC will talk about sports activities management throughout COVID-19 within the ultimate episode of the “Rebooting the Leisure Business” collection sponsored by PwC & Advert Council.

Click on right here to register for “Rebooting the Leisure Business: The Way forward for Sports activities & Dwell Occasions”

Oct. 14-15: Variety‘s Leisure & Expertise Summit

Time: 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Variety’s Leisure & Expertise Summit is a two-day digital occasion that explores advancing expertise’s influence on TV, movie, gaming, music, digital media & shopper manufacturers. The occasion options keynote conversations and spherical desk discussions with outstanding gamers in media & leisure.

Click on right here to register for Variety’s Leisure & Expertise Summit


