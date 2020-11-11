Variety Names Harry Styles Hitmaker of the Year

Harry Styles has been named Variety’s Hitmaker of the Year for his critically acclaimed second studio album “High-quality Line” and the hit songs “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar.” The British breakout might be featured in the fourth annual Hitmakers challenge, with an intensive interview alongside unique pictures from Parker Woods, to be launched Dec. 2. This yr’s Hitmakers occasion might be held just about Dec. 3.

Variety may also honor Roddy Ricch as breakthrough artist of the yr, Lewis Capaldi as songwriter of the yr, Maren Morris with the crossover award, Columbia Information chairman/CEO Ron Perry as government of the yr, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby as supervisor of the yr, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” as file of the yr and Mustard as producer of the yr, amongst others.

The Hitmakers franchise acknowledges the writers, producers, publishers, managers and executives who assist make — and break — the 25 most-consumed songs of the yr, as compiled by Alpha Knowledge. Of the prime songs of 2020, Styles has two hits — “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar” — that proceed to grace playlists and radio. Styles is signed to Columbia and represented by Full Cease Administration.

“This yr has been a game-changer for the music enterprise,” mentioned Shirley Halperin, Variety’s government editor, music. “However the business has persevered, with artists, creators and executives releasing and selling new songs beneath extremely difficult circumstances. Our Hitmakers challenge and video program celebrates these artists and the folks behind the scenes who’re ensuring the music will get heard. A heartfelt congratulations to all on this large accomplishment.”

Extra honorees might be introduced at a later date.