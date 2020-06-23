Variety, PBS SoCal Announce ‘Actors on Actors’ Season 12 Lineup – Variety

Variety and PBS SoCal have introduced the actor lineup and schedule for Season 12 of “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.”

The brand new season of the Emmy-winning sequence was filmed totally from actors’ houses and contains one-on-one conversations between stars from potential contending exhibits on this yr’s Emmy race. The primary two episodes will premiere on PBS SoCal on Friday, July 17, at eight p.m. and eight:30 p.m. with episodes three and 4 premiering on Friday, July 24, at eight p.m. and eight:30 pm. All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and on the free PBS Video app following their premieres.

The conversations embrace Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Present”) with Lisa Kudrow (“Area Power,” “Really feel Good”); Henry Cavill (“The Witcher”) with Patrick Stewart (“Star Trek: Picard”); Kieran Culkin (“Succession”) with Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”); Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice within the Room”) with Nicole Kidman (“Huge Little Lies”); Claire Danes (“Homeland”) with Damian Lewis (“Billions”); Daveed Diggs (“Snowpiercer”) with Anthony Mackie (“Black Mirror,” “Altered Carbon”); Chris Evans (“Defending Jacob”) with Paul Rudd (“Residing with Your self”); Anne Hathaway (“Fashionable Love”) with Hugh Jackman (“Unhealthy Schooling”); Nicholas Hoult (“The Nice”) with Paul Mescal (“Regular Individuals”); Regina King (“Watchmen”) with Reese Witherspoon (“Little Fires All over the place”, “Huge Little Lies”, “The Morning Present”); Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) with Kerry Washington (“Little Fires All over the place”); Tessa Thompson (“Westworld”) with Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”); and Zendaya (“Euphoria”) with Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”).

“Variety is worked up to debut the 2020 ‘Actors on Actors’ Emmy Version straight from the security of the houses of this season’s prime Emmy-award contending expertise,” mentioned Variety group writer and chief income officer, Michelle Sobrino-Stearns. “Our partnership with PBS SoCal on Variety’s three-time Emmy profitable sequence takes our viewers inside the most important tv exhibits of the previous yr by these candid one-on-one conversations.”

Variety’s Actors on Actors subject will hit newsstands on June 23 with clips showing on Variety.com beginning June 22nd. “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” will air on PBS stations throughout the nation beginning in July, and on the WORLD Channel (verify native listings).