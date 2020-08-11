Variety Streaming Room Presents Sarajevo Masterclass Series

The Variety Steaming Room will current the 2020 Sarajevo Movie Competition’s Masterclass Aug. 17-21. The sequence options intimate hour-long conversations with award-winning worldwide filmmakers and actors.

Featured audio system embody Michel Hazanavicius, Director (“The Artist,” “The Search”) & SFF 2020 jury president; Bérénice Bejo, Actor, (“The Artist,” “The Search”); Michel Franco, author, director and producer (“Power,” “Las Hijas de Abril”); Rithy Panh, filmmaker, author and producer (“The Lacking Image,” “Graves With out a Title”); and Mads Mikkelsen, actor (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Dr. Unusual”).

The Masterclass sequence, moderated by Variety journalists, will deal with the complete breadth of the inventive abilities’ profession achievements. The conversations are at 17:30 p.m. CET / 8:30 a.m. PT day by day.

The 26th annual SFF, operating Aug. 14-21, is a number one competition specializing in Southeast Europe filmmaking.

The Variety Streaming Room is devoted to presenting digital conversations that span non-public screenings of upcoming tasks in movie and TV, unique Q&As with creators and expertise and related B2B discussions with business thought leaders.

Register for the free sequence at: 123.com/sarajevofilmfestival