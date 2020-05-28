Variety Streaming Room to Host Exclusive HBO ‘We’re Right here’ Q&A – Variety

“We’re Right here” stars Bob The Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley will be part of Variety’s Marc Malkin for an unique Q&A interview and take a look at clips from the primary season on June eight within the Variety Streaming Room offered by HBO.

The brand new six-episode, unscripted collection recruits native residents throughout small-town America to take part in a one-night-only drag present. In every episode, the famend drag queens go to a special small city to encourage and train their very own “drag daughters” to step outdoors their consolation zone for an evening of no-holds-barred, full-on drag.

The Variety Streaming Room is devoted to presenting digital conversations that span non-public screenings of upcoming tasks in movie and TV, unique Q&As with creators and expertise and related B2B discussions with business thought leaders.

Safe your spot for the free digital screening and dialog right here: 123.com/hbowerehere